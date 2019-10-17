BELLEAIR BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred about 11:33 p.m. Oct. 16 near the 1800 block of Gulf Boulevard in Belleair Beach.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Megan Fowler, 36, of Indian Rocks Beach was driving her 2014 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Gulf Boulevard when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Ruth Sabin, 54, of Seminole.
Deputies say the collision caused Fowler's Jeep to overturn onto its passenger side and crash into a residential fence at 1720 Gulf Boulevard. Sabin's Ford continued southbound striking two water meters, a water main and a utility pole on the west side of the road before stopping at 1540 Gulf Boulevard.
Fowler was transported to Morton-Plant Hospital as a precaution and Sabin was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
Deputies say excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and criminal charges are pending for Sabin.