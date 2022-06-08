DUNEDIN — A 49-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Michigan Boulevard and County Road 1 in Dunedin.
According to deputies investigating the crash, 58-year-old Cynthia Janssen was traveling north on County Road 1 in a black Mercedes SUV. A Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Bryan Rogers was traveling south in the curb lane of County Road 1. Investigators say the vehicles collided as Janssen made a left turn to head west on Michigan Boulevard.
Deputies say that at the time of the crash, the traffic signal on County Road 1 was green for northbound and southbound traffic.
Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Janssen was uninjured.
According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.