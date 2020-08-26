Dunedin man jailed on possession of child porn charges

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 74-year-old Dunedin man about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 26 on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They then identified Richard Harvey as the suspect.
Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Harvey’s residence and executed it the same day Harvey’s arrest. Investigators say that during the search, they discovered several thumb drives containing child pornography.
Investigators interviewed Harvey and he reportedly admitted to owning the pornographic images. He was arrested at the Sheriff’s Administration building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo, and transported to the county jail where he was booked and charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography.