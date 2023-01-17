The deaths of two people Jan. 13 in unincorporated Clearwater are believed to be a murder-suicide, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to 1825 Stancel Drive about 2 p.m after a 911 call indicated a man and woman had been shot. Deputies found Erica Viney, 41, shot to death and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives later learned that Viney had moved into the residence with Dunsmuir and his wife on Jan. 2. A verbal altercation occurred regarding the terms of the living arrangements and Dunsmuir was upset, police said.
They believe Dunsmuir murdered Viney and then took his own life. An autopsy will be conducted, and the Medical Examiner's Office will work to officially determine the cause and manner of death.