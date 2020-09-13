OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 36-year-old man from Hickory, North Carolina Sept. 12 after he reportedly tried to carjack two vehicles in Oldsmar.
Deputies responded to a call about a carjacking at the Circle K/Shell gas station at 3170 Tampa Road in Oldsmar about 1:44 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say Kelly Mascavage, 47, was standing outside the passenger’s side of her Mazda 5 SUV pumping gas about 1:35 p.m. when Troy Johnson drove a mini-van into the gas station and parked next to the driver’s side of her vehicle.
Deputies say Johnson exited his vehicle and entered the driver’s door of Mascavage’s SUV. When Johnson realized the keys were not in the ignition, he began demanding and threatening Mascavage as he tried to get her to give him the keys to her car.
Mascavage refused and retreated inside the gas station to call 911.
Deputies say Johnson fled the gas station on foot and went inside the Panera Bread restaurant next-door at 3180 Tampa Road. They say Johnson began pacing back and forth, yelling at the manager and the seven customers inside the restaurant. He reportedly said he was not leaving until someone gave him keys to a car. Johnson threatened the manager and eventually walked out of the business.
When deputies arrived on scene, Johnson was in the Panera Bread parking lot attempting to carjack a Ford Fusion driven by Wayne Curvin Jr., 36.
Johnson ran around the vehicle to avoid deputies and tried aggressively to open the vehicle’s door before fleeing eastbound on foot. Deputies chased him and deployed an electronic control weapon in an attempt to stop him.
Johnson was secured by deputies and provided medical attention by Oldsmar Fire Rescue E54C. Deputies say Johnson was found to be under the influence of narcotics and was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital.
Johnson was charged with one count of carjacking (unarmed), one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of resisting without violence. Bail was set at $$120,150.
A booking photo was not available as Johnson remained in the hospital as of Sunday morning.