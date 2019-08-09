Four charged after cell phone found in Pinellas County Jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives have charged two men and two women with introduction of contraband into a detention facility after a cell phone was found inside the county jail.
According to detectives with the Detention Investigations Unit, the cell phone was found in the corridor of G-Wing, a maximum security area of the jail, during a random search that occurred about 2:45 p.m. Aug. 1. Detectives then determined that inmate Cedric Burton, 39, of St. Petersburg, had the phone prior to the search.
Detectives say they found images and text conversations on the phone between inmate Devin Russell, 24, of Gulfport, and his girlfriend, Kaylyn Fudge, 24, of St. Petersburg.
According to detectives, Burton and Russell both said Terrika Hall, 31, of St. Petersburg had given them the cell phone. Hall is an employee of Trinity Service Group, which provides food service to the jail. Hall works in the kitchen. Burton and Russell were assigned to the kitchen and worked with Hall.
Detectives say Fudge bought the cell phone for Russell on June 27 and gave Hall $200 as payment to bring the phone to Russell. Detectives say Hall also was paid $100 a week to bring extra phone batteries to Russell.
Detectives say Burton and Russell admitted to having the cell phone while in the jail. Hall and Fudge were interviewed by detectives Aug. 8 and both reportedly admitted to the allegations.
All four were charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bail was set at $5,000. Fudge was released on surety bond at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 9.
Burton was booked into the county jail Feb. 13 on numerous charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, driving with a suspended/revoked license, attaching an unauthorized tag, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.
Russell was booked into the county jail April 26 on charges of fleeing and eluding, no driver’s license, providing a false name or identity to law enforcement and failure to have a motorcycle endorsement.