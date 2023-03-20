Two people have been arrested after the executive director of an assisted living facility reported that employees battered two different residents at the facility.
Rosa Edwards, 23, of St. Petersburg, and Aneisha Xitavia Hall, 19, also of St. Petersburg, were both charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, the director of the Ivy Ridge Assisted Living Facility, 7179 40th Ave. N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg, observed the March 12 incident on surveillance video. Deputies said the incident was initially reported by staff as a resident-on-resident battery, but the director became suspicious of the claim.
Deputies learned that Edwards and Hall initiated an altercation with an elderly male resident. The resident was pushing and elderly female resident down the hall in her wheelchair when deputies say Edwards began to whip the male resident with a lanyard and a physical altercation ensued.
According to a PCSO report, Edwards and Hall grabbed the male resident and took him to the ground as he continued to hold onto the wheelchair, causing it to fall sideways with the female resident in it. Both Edwards and Hall then ran away from the area of the incident and out of the view of the camera, leaving both elderly residents lying on the ground.
According to deputies, Hall and Edwards reported the incident. However, they stated that the male resident battered the female resident, and they were not involved, authorities said.
When Edwards was interviewed by deputies, she admitted to using excessive force in the incident and stated that the situation should have been handled differently.
Edwards' and Hall's employment was immediately suspended, pending termination. The elderly residents did not sustain any injuries.