Clearwater man charged with possession of child pornography

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 28-year-old Clearwater man about 6:23 p.m. July 2 for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Lonnie Paul Smith was booked into the county jail where he was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $110,000. He was released on surety bond at 5:37 a.m. July 3.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they began in investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account that was said to contain numerous videos of child pornography.
Detectives confirmed that Smith as the sole owner/operator of the account and claim during an interview at the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo, Smith reportedly admitted to sending and receiving child pornography via a social media application.
Detectives say Smith told them he was a coach with a Largo-area youth soccer organization.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Paden at 727-582-5714 or email npaden@pcsonet.com.