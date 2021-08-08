Seminole man jailed in fatal crash in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 52-year-old Seminole man about 1:40 a.m. Aug. 8 in connection with a fatality crash near 10086 Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
Mark Samuel Walters was booked into the county jail on one count of DUI manslaughter. Bail was set at $50,000.
Treasure Island police responded to the crash about 10:29 a.m. Aug. 7.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Andrea Hamilton, 46, was walking on the sidewalk northbound on the west side of Gulf Boulevard. Walters was traveling in a 2012 GMC Sierra southbound on Gulf Boulevard when he left the roadway and struck Hamilton on the sidewalk.
Hamilton was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Walters showed signs of impairment and was arrested.