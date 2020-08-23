Clearwater woman jailed in connection with motorcycle fatality crash

LARGO — Police arrested a 24-year-old Clearwater woman about 11:25 p.m. Aug. 22 on charges related to a crash with a motorcycle that left one person dead.
Largo police responded to the area of South Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive at 10:40 p.m. due to a vehicle versus motorcycle fatality crash.
According to police, a 2019 Can Am motorcycle and 2016 Jeep Cherokee were traveling northbound on South Missouri Avenue. Witnesses told police that the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed and changed lanes striking the Can Am.
The rider of the Can Am was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Jeep fled the area.
Officers later found the Jeep as well as the registered owner, Alexa Elisabella Nix, in the vicinity of the vehicle.
Police say witnesses identified Nix as the driver of the Jeep. She was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter and obstruction by disguised person.
The identity of the motorcyclist was not released pending next of kin.