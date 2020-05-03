LARGO — Largo police responded to a two-vehicle crash about 2:14 a.m. May 3 on the overpass of northbound U.S. 19 North and 66th Street North.
Police say an unidentified motorist had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.
When officers arrived, they found one of the passengers in the northbound vehicle was dead. The driver of that vehicle and a second passenger were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening vehicles.
The wrong-way driver and her passenger also were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were provided.