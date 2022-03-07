Dunedin transient jailed on multiple charges

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old Dunedin transient about 9 p.m. March 6 on multiple charges including carjacking, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence.
Kenneth Wayne Lunford Jr. was booked into the county jail on two counts of carjacking without a weapon, one count of attempted carjacking without a weapon, nine counts of driving under the influence with property damage, two counts of driving under the influence with property damage, 12 counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, one count of robbery by snatching, one count resisting an officer with violence and three count of fleeing and eluding.
Collective bail for all charges was set at $329,500.
Deputies responded to the Dunedin Cove Motel, 1220 Main St. in Dunedin, on a report of two men physically fighting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Lunford engaged in a fight with a man at the motel following a drug transaction.
Deputies say Lunford took the man’s car keys, stole the car and fled the scene.
A Be On (the) Look Out (BOLO) was issued for the surrounding law enforcement agencies on the stolen vehicle. According to deputies, Lunford drove recklessly through Clearwater, Largo, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks Beach, fleeing from multiple Clearwater police officers who attempted to stop him.
Deputies say while fleeing on Gulf Boulevard, Lunford attempted to carjack another victim at a stoplight in Indian Rocks Beach, but was unsuccessful. As Lunford approached Gulf Boulevard and Fourth Avenue in Indian Rocks Beach, he struck two vehicles and then exited the stolen vehicle. Lunford then carjacked another vehicle and continued to flee southbound on Gulf Boulevard.
According to deputies, Lunford continued to drive recklessly before crashing into another vehicle in the parking lot of 11925 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores. He then drove east behind the building before crashing the vehicle into a fence and partially off the seawall.
Lunford fled from the vehicle on foot through the mangroves and waded into the intercostal waterway. About 4:55 p.m., Marine Unit deputies took Lunford into custody from the water and he was transported to the county jail. No significant injuries were reported.