CLEARWATER — Clearwater police arrested a 26-year-old Ocklawaha, Florida man on multiple charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 6 p.m. Sept. 7 on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard
Shalom Lamar Jones was charged with reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DUI, battery on law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $11,050. No booking photo was available as of Sunday morning.
All lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard between McMullen Booth Road and Hampton Road were closed as police investigated the crash that involved a power pole and downed power lines across all lanes of the road.
Police say Jones was heading east on Gulf-to-Bay driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic just before the crash occurred. He was found hiding in some bushes after running from the scene.