OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an explosion that occurred about 3:20 a.m. Nov. 4 at a bank ATM in Oldsmar.
According to a press release, deputies responded to an alarm call at the BB&T bank, 3902 Tampa Road, about 3:27 a.m. When they arrived, they found there had been an explosion to the drive-thru ATM on the south side of the building.
Deputies are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200.