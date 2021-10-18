Seminole man dies at scene of St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG — A 35-year-old Seminole man died at the scene of a crash that injured two about 9:51 a.m. Oct. 17 on southbound 49th Street North in St. Petersburg.
According to St. Petersburg police, the deceased, identified as Edward Feist, was a passenger in a red Ford Mustang driving by Dominic Emilio Dangelo, 25, of Largo. The Mustang was traveling southbound on 49th Street, approaching the intersection of Fifth Avenue North.
Maxx Duren, 29, of St. Petersburg, was driving a black Ford Excursion, traveling northbound on 49th Street North, approaching the intersection of Fifth Avenue North. Police say Dangelo attempted to make a left turn onto Fifth Avenue North and into the path of Duren, causing the crash.
Feist died at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say Dangelo was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license causing injury or death, DUI manslaughter and DUI involving property damage. Bail was set at $15,500.