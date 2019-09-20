Clearwater transient accused of carjacking two vehicles in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 27-year-old man about 3:55 p.m. Sept. 19 in connection with two separate carjacking incidents that occurred earlier that day.
Pinellas Park police responded to a call about a carjacking in the 3400 block of 67th Avenue North about at 3:15 p.m. Officers then contacted Tatiana Schwaninger, 23, of Clearwater, who told them that after she got off work and was getting into her vehicle, she was approached by a man later identified as Cassidy Dylan Daniels, a Clearwater transient.
Schwaninger told officers that the man had implied he had a weapon and demanded that she leave her vehicle. Police say Daniels then took the vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.
While officers were investigating the first carjacking and searching for the suspect, a second call came in about another carjacking that had occurred in the 6500 block of 51st Way North.
Police say the suspect description was similar to the suspect description in the first carjacking. The 16-year-old male victim of the second carjacking had just arrived at his home and was exiting his vehicle when the suspect, Daniels, approached him.
Police say Daniels physically removed the 16-year-old by grabbing and pulling him from his vehicle while he demanding to take the vehicle. Daniels then fled the area in the second victim's vehicle, leaving behind the first vehicle that he had previously carjacked.
Moments later Daniels was spotted driving the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed northbound on 66th Street North, where he ended up turning westbound on Bryan Dairy Road with a Pinellas Park Patrol unit in pursuit.
Police say Daniels continued traveling westbound to Starkey Road and then went south as he continued to flee from officers in a reckless manner. Officers pursued Daniels to the area of 86th Avenue and Denise Drive in unincorporated Pinellas County, where he exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Police say after a short foot pursuit, Daniels was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of carjacking, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $110,150.