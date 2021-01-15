MADEIRA BEACH — A 54-year-old woman died at a local hospital Jan. 14 after the bicycle she was riding was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard, just north of 150th Avenue in Madeira Beach.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Kimberly Watson was riding her Jupiter electric bicycle on the sidewalk about 3:08 p.m., traveling southbound on the eastside of Gulf Boulevard. She was approaching the business entrance/exit of Sinbad’s Big Treasure Chest home goods store.
Robert Ragusa, 61, was driving his 2012 Ford F-150 westbound in the business parking lot and was preparing to exit onto Gulf Boulevard when Watson crossed into his path, deputies say. Ragusa’s truck struck Watson in the parking lot exit.
Watson was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 3:42 p.m.
Ragusa was not injured and remained at the scene during the investigation.
Deputies say it does not appear that speed or impairment were factors in the crash.