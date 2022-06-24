Pinellas detention deputy accused of domestic battery

LARGO — A Pinellas County detention deputy was released from jail on his own recognizance after being arrested for domestic battery about 7 a.m. June 24.
According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, the incident started when Ryan Mullen, 47, and an unidentified victim got into a verbal argument at a residence in Largo. Deputies say the argument then escalated into a physical altercation.
Mullen reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair and struck her multiple times in the head and face. Deputies say the victim suffered a split and swollen lip, was well as significant bruising and swelling around her eye and cheekbone area that was still visible 10 days later.
Mullen, who has been employed at the sheriff’s office, has denied any knowledge of the victim’s injuries.