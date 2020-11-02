Tampa man accused of sexual battery on young child in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 48-year-old Tampa man about 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Services at 634 Park St. in Clearwater.
Derek Hinton was booked into the county jail. He is being held without bond on two counts of sexual battery on a child less than age 12, one count of violation of probation (arson) and one count violation of probation (attempted murder).
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation on Oct. 7, after a family member of the victim contacted law enforcement. Detectives say the family member learned of the abuse after the victim had contact with Hinton in Palm Harbor.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause that Hinton sexually battered the victim on two separate occasions.
Detectives interviewed Hinton during his scheduled visit at the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Services in Clearwater.