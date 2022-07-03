Holiday DUI wolf pack nets 33 criminal charges, 166 citations

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police from several other local agencies joined together to conduct a Fourth of July DUI wolf pack, which ran from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 2, through 5 a.m., Sunday, July 3.
During the event, law enforcement issued 33 criminal charges, including 25 driving under the influence (DUI), four for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, one unspecified felony arrest and three unspecified misdemeanor arrest.
In addition, 166 citations were issued, including 46 unspecified moving violations, 36 speeding tickets, 30 unspecified non-moving violations, 25 DUI citations, 23 for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four for driving with no insurance and two for violation of driver’s license restrictions.
DUI wolf packs are conducted periodically throughout the year make the public aware of the dangers of driving under the influence. The operation is part of the sheriff’s efforts to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.
Police agencies participating in the holiday wolf pack included Kenneth City, Gulfport, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs.
This year’s Fourth of July wolf pack was dedicated to the memory of Deputy John R Kotfila Jr. with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who was killed by a drunk driver on March 12, 2016.
The Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also partnered to conduct Operation Dry Water from 10 a.m. through midnight July 2.
Operation Dry Water is a national campaign, launched in 2009 by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the United States Coast Guard. It is regarded as a highly successful effort to draw public attention to the hazards of Boating Under the Influence of alcohol and drugs.
Operation Dry Water is part of the sheriff’s office commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with boat crashes involving speed, aggressive driving and impaired operation of vessels (boats).
For more information regarding Operation Dry water, visit: https://www.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home