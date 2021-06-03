MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives report that a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was found inside an apartment by firefighters responding to an active fire.
Deputies responded to the call about the fire about 7:40 a.m. June 2 at an apartment at 140 147th Ave. in Madeira Beach where Madeira Beach and Treasure Island fire departments were working to extinguish the flames.
After the fire was out, William Barnard was found inside. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit and the Arson/Auto Theft Unit say a neighbor called 911 shortly before 7:40 a.m. after she smelled smoke coming from the adjacent apartment. When she went to the door and knocked, she saw smoke coming from inside.
Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental in nature.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.