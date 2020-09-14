PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a three-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred about 3:51 a.m. Sept. 14 on 66th Street North at 72nd Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Akeem Edwards, 33, of Clearwater was driving his silver Ford Mustang recklessly in the area of 34th Street North and 54th Avenue North. Deputies attempted to stop Edwards; however, he fled and was not pursued.
Deputies say Edwards continued to drive recklessly southbound on 66th Street until he reached the intersection near Park Boulevard and 66th Street North. Edwards went through the intersection and struck the rear of a black Honda CRV and a Maroon Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same direction.
Investigators say the driver of the Toyota, Andrew Fennell, 42, of Pinellas Park stopped in a parking lot. The driver of the Honda, Liljana Elmazaj, 47, of Clearwater lost control of the vehicle, which slid across the southbound lanes and tipped onto the driver’s side.
Edwards also lost control of his vehicle, which crashed in the southbound lanes, and he fled on foot. Deputies say he was apprehended a short time later by a K-9.
The driver of the Honda and Edwards were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.
Deputies say Edwards remained hospitalized as of Monday morning and charges were pending. They also say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but impairment does not.