MADEIRA BEACH — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team have recovered the body of a man who went missing May 18 while swimming near John’s Pass in Madeira Beach.
Deputies responded to a call about 6:40 p.m. May 18 after reports came in about four swimmers struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about 100 yards west of the swim buoys near John’s Pass.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, three of the four swimmers were rescued by bystanders on paddle boards. The fourth swimmer, later identified as Ritvik Dammoju, 21, continued to struggle and was further west of the paddle boarders.
The sheriff’s Marine Unit, Flight Unit, Dive Team, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and United States Coast Guard all responded and actively searched for the missing swimmer for the next two days. The Marine Unit and Dive Team recovered Dammoju’s body about 8 a.m. May 20 approximately one half mile west of the Johns Pass Bridge.
Detectives say the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.