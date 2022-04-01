Largo man jailed on child pornography charges

LARGO — Police arrested a 51-year-old Largo man about 7 a.m. March 31 after receiving a tip he had uploaded images of child pornography.
Steven James Tincher was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of transmission of child pornography. Bail was set at $70,000.
A Largo police detective received a cyber tip in December 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children and opened an investigation as part of his duties in the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Police say the report was filed by a social media company and revealed that Tincher had used multiple accounts to receive and upload images of child pornography.
A residential search warrant was conducted March 31 with the assistance of the Tactical Apprehension and Control Team. Police say at the time of the search, four adults were inside the residence and cooperated with law enforcement.
Tincher was interviewed and reportedly admitted to using multiple user accounts within the past two-three years to receive images of child pornography. Police say Tincher also admitted to sharing these images with other users on the social media platform. According to police, some of the images were of children that appeared to between 5 and 6 years of age.
Police say information from the case also was used to close a prior child pornography case involving a cyber tip that had been inactive.
Forensic review of the evidence found during the execution of the search warrant was continuing.