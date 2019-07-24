CLEARWATER — Clearwater police say a man struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach July 21 has died.
Garry L. Perks, 32, of New Port Richey died July 24.
Perks was in the beach area behind Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, 7 Rockaway St., when he suffered a direct lightning strike and went into cardiac arrest. Seven others were injured.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue transported Perks and three others to Morton Plant Hospital. Another victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burns. Three refused transport.
Clearwater Beach lifeguards left their towers about 12:30 p.m. that day due to the weather conditions. The 911 call about the injuries came in about 12:42 p.m.
Beachgoers are reminded that they should take cover and go to a safe place when thunder and lightning are present.