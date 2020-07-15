SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say one person died in a fire at an apartment building in Seminole early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to assist Seminole Fire Rescue about 4 a.m. at Seminole Gardens apartments, 8533 110th St. N. in Seminole.
According to detectives with the Arson/Auto Theft Unit, one person was pronounced dead. The person has been identified as Pedro Ramon Marino, 65.
In addition, six apartments were involved in the fire.
Detectives are investigating and have not yet determined the cause of the fire; however, they say it is not suspicious.
Revised to provide updated information.