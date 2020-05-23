MADEIRA BEACH — A 44-year-old woman from Virginia suffered critical injuries in a crash with a garbage truck that occurred about 7:30 a.m. May 23 on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.
According to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Julie Henning of Alexandria, Virginia was riding her bicycle in the designated bike lane northbound over the John’s Pass Bridge on Gulf Boulevard, approaching 129th Avenue West.
John Leppert, 38, of St. Petersburg, was driving a city of Madeira Beach garbage truck, which was crossing northeast on Gulf Boulevard to get to 129th Avenue West.
According to a witness and the garbage truck passenger, Henning was unable to stop at the base of the hill after crossing the bridge. Henning struck the passenger side of the garbage truck, ejecting her from her bicycle.
Henning was transported to Bayfront Hospital with critical injuries. Deputies say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.