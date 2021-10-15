ST. PETERSBURG — A 27-year-old Clearwater man was arrested on multiple charges after leaving the scene of a crash Oct. 14 on28th Avenue South and Fourth Street South in St. Petersburg.
Hairdar Ateia was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI with serious bodily injury, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and habitual traffic offender. He was released on surety bond at 10:46 p.m. the same day.
Investigators say that patrol deputies in the area of 66th Street and 49th Avenue North heard gunshots and saw a Dodge Charger fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Deputies then found out that the driver was seen shooting a gun in the air before speeding away.
The sheriff’s office Flight Unit located the vehicle and followed as it crossed the Skyway Bridge into Manatee County. The vehicle turned around and reentered Pinellas County, later striking stop sticks which deflated the tires.
Deputies say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at 28th Avenue South and 4th Street South and crashed into a tree. Ateia ran from the vehicle and was apprehended a short distance later. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .142.
Deputies say the passengers, 25-year-old Travis Craig, 25, of St. Petersburg and Latoyria Robinson, 32, of Hudson received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies say speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.