An Apalachicola man died June 20 when the driver of a car he was in lost control while northbound on Starkey Road, struck a guide wire for a utility pole and collided with a block wall.
A Florida Highway Patrol report stated the car was severed into two pieces in the 9:49 p.m. crash and the rear half of the vehicle continued northwest, colliding with a tree and two wood fences and ending up in the backyard of a residence at 10422 Longwood Drive.
FHP said the vehicle was traveling at high speed approaching Bardmoor Place when the wreck occurred. Both occupants were transported to an area hospital, with the passenger, a 30-year-old man, later pronounced dead. The driver, a 26-year-old Largo man, suffered serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.