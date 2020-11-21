Florida Highway Patrol reported the death of a 33-year-old Dunedin man Nov. 21, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 6:40 p.m. Nov. 20 on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Troopers say the unidentified man was driving a SUV-type vehicle westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, approaching Ulmerton Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, and the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle, which troopers say entered and departed the roadway once more.
The vehicle then overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. The vehicle continued across the center median and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.