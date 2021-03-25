CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police are investigating multiple recent incidents where suspects have smashed car windows and grabbed purses, wallets and other things of value from inside the vehicles.
Police say they then use the credit cards at stores nearby before owners even know they are gone and before they can be canceled.
Multiple vehicles were targeted at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in the 2900 block of Drew Street on March 22, and on March 24, similar crimes occurred at the Crest Lake Dog Park and Glen Oaks Park.
Police say after the burglaries, a woman was seen at local drug stores using the stolen credit cards. She is described as a white female, about 35 years old. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has dark hair and wears medical scrubs type clothing. A white SUV is also being sought in connection with the crimes.
Clearwater Police remind those who are visiting parks, athletic fields, gyms and other similar places to not leave purses and other valuables in plain view inside your car. People are advised to put them in a trunk, preferably before getting to the location.
"These are crimes of opportunity that take just seconds to occur," said Lt. Michael Walek. "If residents can take the extra time and plan ahead and not leave valuables where they can be seen, it will help keep them from becoming crime victims."
Police say some of the guns recovered from recent shooting incidents have been from unlocked vehicle burglaries as well. Detectives urge anyone who owns a gun to never leave it in their vehicle, especially if it's unlocked.
Anyone with information on these incidents should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.