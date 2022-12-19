PINELLAS PARK — Units from the Pinellas Park Fire Department and Largo Fire Rescue extinguished a residential blaze Dec. 16 that left a Pinellas Park home a total loss.
PPFD said firefighters arrived around 10 a.m. to 5809 99th Terrace North with heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof. The fire was put out just after 11 a.m.
The fire gutted the structure and caused the roof to collapse. There was one adult female in the home, and she was able to escape with no injuries. A dog was rescued from the back yard unharmed. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
The fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal.