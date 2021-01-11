SEMINOLE — A 12-year-old Seminole Middle School student was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Jan. 11 after he sent a text message stating he would “shoot up” his school, according to a press release from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The student was in class when he sent the text message about 10:41 a.m. using the messaging app “Text Now.” He was removed from class and placed under arrest at the school by the School Resource Officer. He was charged with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.
According to investigators the 12-year-old sent a message to his friend which said, “hi. It’s me. Ima shoot up the school.”
The person who received the message went to school administrators immediately and reported the text messages. School administrators and the school resource deputy made contact with the 12-year-old and removed him from class. The student reportedly admitted to sending the text message as a joke to his friend.
Seminole Middle and other area schools were already on high alert from a Snapchat message indicating a school shooting would take place today. Detectives are actively investigating that threat and, at this time, do not believe the two incidents are related.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office offers a Social Media resource to parents called, “A Toolbox for Parents.” The toolbox provides resources to help parents in protecting their families while online and can be found at www.pcsoweb.com.