SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 62-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while trying to assist another crash victim April 23 in Seminole.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to a crash about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and 62nd Avenue North.
According to deputies, Joseph Mazza II, 29, was riding a 2021 red scooter traveling southbound on Park Street in the right lane. When he attempted to change lanes he struck a 2005 boat trailer with an 18-foot vessel being towed by a 2019 Chevy Equinox being driven by Adem Kljajic, 43.
Deputies say when Mazza hit the trailer, he fell off the scooter and landed in the left lane. Kljajic and other witnesses stopped their vehicles to assist and occupied the left lane.
Deputies say one of the witnesses was a pedestrian, Michelle Lessl, 62, who also entered the roadway to assist with the crash. Witnesses noticed a Buick Century travelling southbound towards the crash scene and they attempted to get the driver’s attention.
Deputies say the driver of the Buick, Susan Shelton, 64, continued traveling toward the scene of the crash and then changed lanes to pass the crash and struck Lessl, who was straddling the left and right lanes. Lessl was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mazza was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Deputies say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.