LARGO — Police say an unidentified motorcyclist died at Bayfront Health about 12:24 a.m. Aug. 19 after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash.
Largo police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ridge Road Southwest and Ulmerton Road about 9:08 p.m. Aug. 18.
Police say the motorcycle had been traveling northbound on Ridge Road Southwest when the operator lost control while making a left turn onto Ulmerton Road. The man was ejected from his motorcycle.
Police say alcohol was a factor.