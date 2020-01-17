Transient accused of trying to hire hit man to kill brother

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 54-year-old Treasure Island transient Jan. 16 after he reportedly tried to hire an undercover detective to murder his brother.
Gary L. Hudge was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of solicitation for murder, as well as sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $62,000.
Undercover detectives were introduced to Hudge on Nov. 7, 2019, and at that time he reportedly told them he was interested in having his brother, Thomas D. Hudge of Willis, Michigan, killed.
According to detectives, Gary Hudge detailed financial disagreements between him and his brother and asked the detective if he was willing to kill his brother for payment.
Detectives say over the course of several meetings, Hudge provided suggestions on how the murder should take place and at which location would be best. He also provided several Michigan addresses for his brother and offered to pay for transportation to commit the crime.
Detectives say Hudge offered to provide undercover detectives with a gun and money to show his sincerity. In the final meeting with detectives, Hudge reportedly provided an initial payment for the murder and was taken into custody.
He was transported to the Sheriff's Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo, to be interviewed by detectives. Detectives say he admitted that he intended to hire the undercover detective to murder his brother.