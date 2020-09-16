Clearwater police release flyer on Largo man accused of sex crimes

CLEARWATER — A 69-year-old Largo man was arrested by Clearwater police Sept. 11 on multiple charges related to sex crimes involving women and children, according to a media release.
Otto Rene Cuevas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of lewd & lascivious molestation, one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition, one count of exposure of sexual organs and one count of simple battery. Bail was set at $75,650. He was released on surety bond at 3:36 a.m. Sept. 14.
Clearwater police say there is a possibility there could be more victims. A flyer was released Sept. 15 asking that anyone who has had similar incidents with Cuevas to call 727-562-4242, email tips@myclearwater.com or send an anonymous text to TIP411 or text CWPD and a tip to 847411.