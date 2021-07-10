LARGO — A 53-year-old Largo man died at a local hospital July 10 after he was struck by a vehicle on Seminole Boulevard at the intersection of Walsingham Road.
Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the intersection about 5:11 a.m. when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 50-year-old Seminole man. Troopers say the driver of the sedan was unable to see the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing in a low-light environment.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died. The driver of the sedan was not injured.