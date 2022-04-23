Warrant issued for suspect in Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police issued an arrest warrant April 23 for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred the night of April 21 in the 1100 block of Beckett Street in Clearwater.
Details were lacking in the media alert sent out April 21. Detectives were responding to the scene when police reported that an adult male victim was being airlifted to a trauma center with severe injuries.
On April 23, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Ja'Quian Xavier Kellam, 21, of Clearwater. Anyone with information about Kellam is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
The 26-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said.