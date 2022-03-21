CLEARWATER — Police released the identity of a 57-year-old Clearwater man injured in a crash on Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue in Clearwater about 11:34 a.m. March 21.
Clearwater police say witnesses told officers that Thomas Larkin had been traveling in the westbound lanes east of the intersection, weaving in and out of traffic, before he rode his bicycle into the passenger side of a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. After the collision, he fell and hit his head of the curb.
Larkin was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries. At last report, he remained in the hospital in critical condition.