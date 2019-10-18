PALM HARBOR — A 43-year-old Palm Harbor woman died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Tampa Road that occurred about 11:25 a.m. Oct. 18.
Florida Highway Patrol says Stephanie Ann Tunender was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Sedan westbound on Tampa Road, west of Lake St. George Drive. Suzanne Cosper, 52, of Palm Harbor was driving a 2017 Nissan SUV eastbound on Tampa Road in the center lane, and Elza M. England, 75, of Palm Harbor was driving a 2018 Toyota minivan eastbound in the inside lane.
Troopers say for some unknown reason, Tunender’s vehicle traveled out of the westbound lanes and crossed the center median break at the entrance to the Shoppes at Cloverplace.
Tunender’s vehicle entered the path of Cosper’s and collided with the front of her SUV in the center eastbound lane. England’s vehicle then collided with the rear of Tunender’s vehicle as it rotated after being struck by the SUV.
Cosper and England suffered serious injuries. Cosper was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg and paramedics took England to Mease Countryside Hospital.