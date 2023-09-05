St. Petersburg — A robbery suspect was under arrest after an Aug. 30 shootout with an undercover detective in St. Petersburg.
A police report stated that detectives were conducting surveillance on 22-year-old Tyron Ramelo Davis, who has a lengthy criminal history and was suspected of committing two armed robberies that occurred in St. Petersburg on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.
Detectives lost contact with Davis. They were then notified of an armed robbery in progress at a Mobile gas station at 825 49th Street N. in St. Petersburg, where the suspect matched Davis’ description.
Detectives said they saw a vehicle Davis was in at 1534 27th Street S. and attempted to stop it. Police said that while the vehicle fled, Davis leaned out of the passenger window from the waist up and fired multiple rounds at the detectives. An undercover
detective returned fire at Davis while Davis continued to fire.
No officers were injured.
The vehicle eventually crashed in the area of 10th Avenue S. and 12th Street, where Davis was taken into custody. He was not injured. Detectives said they later located a bag in the vehicle that included black gloves, a photograph of Davis, a black maks, $1,278 in cash, two firearms and ammunition.
Davis, of 1134 Ninth Avenue S., was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence.
Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force were investigating.