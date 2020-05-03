DUNEDIN — A 57-year-old Dunedin woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred about 9:15 p.m. May 2 on U.S. Hwy. 19 near Republic Drive in Dunedin.
Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer truck driven by an unidentified 48-year-old Orlando man was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 in the left turn lane approaching Republic Drive. The unidentified woman was traveling in a sedan-type vehicle southbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane approaching Republic Drive.
Troopers say the truck completed a U-turn at the intersection, traveling into the path of the sedan, which was unable to stop. The sedan collided with the rear of the truck’s trailer and became wedged underneath it. The sedan was dragged a short distance the truck stopped, blocking all the southbound lanes of U.S. 19.