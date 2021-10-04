Woman attacked by alligator in St. Petersburg canal

ST. PETERSBURG — A homeless woman in her late 50s was attacked by an alligator in a St. Petersburg canal Monday morning.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a call around 6 a.m. to the 1800 block of Fourth Street South for a woman calling for help. When crews arrived on scene they found a woman who had been attacked by a large alligator.
The woman had been resting on the seawall in the area when she fell into the canal and was “suddenly attacked,” according to a media release.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported that the woman had severe injuries to her arm and had to be trauma alerted to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. She was reportedly in stable condition on Monday morning.
Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to search for the nuisance alligator.