LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old male July 1 after a crash at the intersection of16th Street Southwest and Ridge Road in Largo.
Patrol deputies were issued a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) for two vehicles racing on 119th Street just south of Ulmerton Road about 8:15 p.m. July 1. Deputies responded to the area and located two vehicles, a 2008 red Chevy Impala and a second unidentified vehicle, driving at high speed. A traffic stop was attempted and both vehicles immediately fled the area.
Investigators say the red Impala, driven by the 17-year-old, drove through the Baskins area of unincorporated Largo where it was spotted by deputies. A second traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle fled a second time. Deputies then deactivated their lights.
The Impala ran a stop sign at 16th Street Southwest and Ridge Road and crashed into a 2015 Cadillac SUV driven by 34-year-old Charles Robinson. Robinson was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 17-year-old was uninjured and transported to Pinellas Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.