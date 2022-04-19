Tampa woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Tarpon Springs

A 2010 Hyundai Accent collided with an unoccupied Tarpon Springs police vehicle on U.S. 19 south of Sun Valley Boulevard about 2:16 a.m. April 19. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver failed to slow, stop or change lanes before crashing into the 2021 Chevy Tahoe. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.