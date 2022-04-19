Tampa woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Tarpon Springs

 Photo courtesy of FHP

TARPON SPRINGS — A 24-year-old Tampa woman died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 2:16 a.m. April 19 on U. 19 in Tarpon Springs.

According to a media release from Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent southbound on U.S. 19 south of Sun Valley Boulevard when she failed to slow, stop or change lanes causing the Hyundai to collide with the rear of a parked and unoccupied Tarpon Springs police vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Troopers say the police vehicle, a 2021 Chevy Tahoe, was stopped in the inside lane of U.S. 19 along with other patrol vehicles. Emergency lights were activated for a traffic stop in progress.