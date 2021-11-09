Largo pet store burglary linked to dog trafficking ring

Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Largo pet store in April, an incident that has since been linked to an Orange County dog-trafficking ring.
Police said two suspects broke into All About Puppies, 7190 Ulmerton Road, on April 4 and removed 12 purebred puppies valued at $48,700. Surveillance video produced a suspect vehicle, and Largo police later made contact with a Manatee County detective who said a similar incident happened there.
Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the armed theft of a French bulldog in that county. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said his detectives then discovered “really chilling activities” involving dog trafficking. “They had no idea it would lead them down this dark and disturbing road of animal cruelty and puppy trafficking,” Mina said.
Detectives identified the suspects as Ronnie Baker, 34, and Quantavious Williams, 22. A third man, Bobby Rivera, 44, was accused of aiding the operation by performing unlicensed surgeries on dogs such as removing microchips.
Orange County deputies served a residential search warrant to Baker’s residence and found a brindle-colored female English bulldog from the Largo store. The bulldog had been cut open twice to replace its microchip.
Baker and Williams have been charged with grand theft, robbery with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and the burglaries in Largo and Manatee County. Both are currently incarcerated on other charges.
Rivera faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and treating animals in a neglectful manner.