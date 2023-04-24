LARGO — A Child Protection Investigator with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested following an investigation into falsifying official records.
Jennifer De Jesus, 38, is accused of providing fabricated case numbers and lying about requesting police to respond to a daycare with her, PCSO said.
According to detectives, a CPI supervisor noticed discrepancies in a child abuse investigation being conducted by De Jesus, who has worked with the Sheriff’s Office sin April 2021. The case required law enforcement response to a daycare due to allegations made in the case. De Jesus advised her supervisor that the St. Petersburg Police Department responded with her to a daycare to conduct the investigation. Her supervisor advised her to input the information into her report and to include the police report number.
Detectives say the St. Petersburg Police report number that De Jesus provided was not a valid report number and did not reflect the child abuse investigation. Detectives also verified that the St. Petersburg department did not respond to the daycare with De Jesus.
CPI supervisors spoke to De Jesus on multiple occasions, asking her for a valid St. Petersburg Police report number and for the names of the officers who responded to the daycare with her. They said that each time, De Jesus became nervous and stated she would gather the information for them but did not provide a valid report number or names.
Detectives said none of the children involved in the cases suffered harm.
On April 19, De Jesus resigned and was arrested at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo. When detectives interviewed De Jesus, she allegedly admitted that she did not contact St. Petersburg police, and it was a false entry.
De Jesus was charged with one count of falsifying records and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.