Clearwater police seek suspect in Dollar General robbery

CLEARWATER — Police responded to an armed robbery about 8:55 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Dollar General, 422 North Belcher Road in Clearwater.
Clearwater police say the suspect entered the store armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun and demanded money for store employees. After receiving an undetermined amount of money, he exited through the front door.
He was last seen running northwest towards NE Coachman Road.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police say no employees were injured.