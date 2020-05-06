LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old girl that occurred about 9:20 p.m. May 5 in unincorporated Largo.
Deputies say the shooting occurred outside a residence on 122nd Terrace North. When they arrived at the home, they found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the left hand and arm.
Deputies say two juvenile males had fled the scene together in a vehicle.
The girl was transported to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.